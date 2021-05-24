Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires 978 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock worth $1,224,546. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

