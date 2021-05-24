Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABEO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $178,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,854 shares of company stock worth $364,138. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 80,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 193,963 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

