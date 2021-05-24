AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $118.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.31.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.