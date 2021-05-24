$964.58 Million in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report $964.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $959.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $968.43 million. Autodesk reported sales of $885.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.57.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $281.68. 996,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

