94,513 Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Bought by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,000. Vir Biotechnology comprises 2.8% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Vir Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,864 shares of company stock worth $2,574,754. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

VIR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.00. 2,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,758. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of -1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.39. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

