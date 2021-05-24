8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $30.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.28.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $49,832.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,815.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock worth $416,421 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $25,832,000.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.