89,659 Shares in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Acquired by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in National Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 362.49 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

