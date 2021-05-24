8,204 Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

