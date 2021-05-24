$782.52 Million in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report sales of $782.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $550.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,482,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,899,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.58. 372,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.