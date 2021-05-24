$782.52 Million in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report sales of $782.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $550.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,482,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,899,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.58. 372,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

