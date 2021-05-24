72,990 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 682,157 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.8% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 299,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $8,959,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. 17,723,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,403,238. The company has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.