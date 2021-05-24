$72.25 Million in Sales Expected for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce sales of $72.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the highest is $72.50 million. EXFO posted sales of $66.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $290.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $290.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $309.20 million, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

EXFO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $211.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

