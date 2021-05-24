713,900 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 713,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,072,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.13% of First Horizon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,558 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,395,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.