$6.86 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to post sales of $6.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.95 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $27.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $27.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $408,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,653 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,533. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $41.37.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.