$59.85 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce $59.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.55 million and the lowest is $58.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 541.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $169.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.50 million to $172.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $193.76 million, with estimates ranging from $151.40 million to $253.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,209. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.57.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

