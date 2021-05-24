5,811 Shares in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDC opened at $95.43 on Monday. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.79.

