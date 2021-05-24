$541.54 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to post sales of $541.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $548.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.40 million. Rexnord reported sales of $449.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

RXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of RXN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,895. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,174,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $199,810.38. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,844 shares of company stock valued at $992,925. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rexnord by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rexnord by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Rexnord by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rexnord by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rexnord by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

