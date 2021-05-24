5,151 Shares in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 125,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 296,983 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 748,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 306,205 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 703,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2,082.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 653,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $391,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $3,161,265.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,537 shares of company stock worth $12,850,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

