50,000 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC opened at $71.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

