480 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.02. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $59.12 and a 12-month high of $116.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 896 shares of company stock worth $97,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

