4,300 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BECN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $324,321.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,642 shares of company stock worth $972,544. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $56.49 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

