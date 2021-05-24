$41.89 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce $41.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.54 million. IMAX reported sales of $8.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 372.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $231.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.54 million to $242.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $353.25 million, with estimates ranging from $321.20 million to $394.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $55,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth about $2,373,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 646.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 122,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 105,674 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 269,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 151,021 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.38. 534,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,298. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

