38,982 Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

