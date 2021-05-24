385 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $124.83 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average is $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,042 shares of company stock worth $24,684,110. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

