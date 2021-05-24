$312.59 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post sales of $312.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.50 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $273.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $575,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 265,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,851,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,280. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

