2,915 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 98,665 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $92.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,403. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.