$258.24 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce $258.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.08 million and the lowest is $255.57 million. PRA Group reported sales of $271.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.59 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after acquiring an additional 108,128 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of PRAA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,902. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

