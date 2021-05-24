228,420 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 228,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $25.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1295 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

