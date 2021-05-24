$208.60 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce $208.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.46 million. Criteo reported sales of $179.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $876.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.04 million to $896.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $904.73 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $945.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Criteo’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633 over the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,617,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,378,000 after purchasing an additional 320,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $36,126,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $29,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Criteo stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 436,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

