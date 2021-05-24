20,000 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

NYSE DAL opened at $45.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

