$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will report $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. Wipro posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $10.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIT. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSE:WIT opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wipro has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.