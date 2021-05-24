1ST Source Bank Purchases 56,782 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,782 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 6.1% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $91,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.25. The stock had a trading volume of 46,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,011. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.25. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

