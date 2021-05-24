1ST Source Bank Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

FB stock traded up $8.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $324.60. 495,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077,361. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,863,070 shares of company stock worth $555,164,524. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.