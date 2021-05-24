1ST Source Bank Has $9.69 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,004,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.71.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

