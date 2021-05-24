1ST Source Bank Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

1ST Source Bank cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.69. 97,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,257,946. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.97 and a 200-day moving average of $127.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

