1ST Source Bank Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,582.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LKFN stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.84. 322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

