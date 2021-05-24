1ST Source Bank Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.91. 57,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.20. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $125.18 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

