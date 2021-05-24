1ST Source Bank Buys 541 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded up $4.94 on Monday, reaching $367.39. 17,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.05. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.48 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.44.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

