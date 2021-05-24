18,978 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,130,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in Perrigo by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,261,000 after acquiring an additional 500,118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Perrigo by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after acquiring an additional 442,920 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,211,000 after buying an additional 296,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

PRGO stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.20. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

