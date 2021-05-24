18,577 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,577 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

NYSE DVN opened at $25.35 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

