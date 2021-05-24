18,237 Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Bought by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 61,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,468,000. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 260,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.23. 12,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,964. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.80.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.