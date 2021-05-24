$165.81 Million in Sales Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to post sales of $165.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.55 million to $166.07 million. Resources Connection reported sales of $178.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $623.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.75 million to $623.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $678.58 million, with estimates ranging from $672.69 million to $684.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

RGP traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 257,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a market cap of $477.53 million, a P/E ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 15.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

