$14.40 Million in Sales Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to report $14.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted sales of $11.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $59.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $60.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $66.65 million, with estimates ranging from $65.30 million to $68.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 184,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $108.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 2.07. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

