$14.08 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to report sales of $14.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.73 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $10.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $62.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.78 million to $64.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $87.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDAP shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.21 million, a PE ratio of 700.70 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Edap Tms by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Edap Tms by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

