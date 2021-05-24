131,063 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 131,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 112,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,997,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.79 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.48 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87.

