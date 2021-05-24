12,389 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $29.08 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

