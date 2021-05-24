$111.60 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will post $111.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.70 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $85.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $502.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500.19 million to $504.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $629.63 million to $657.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $373,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,299 shares in the company, valued at $25,334,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,398,941.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock worth $12,357,101. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 245,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,941. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

