10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 24th (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 24th. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCVCU opened at $10.46 on Monday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCVCU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

