10,000 Shares in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

CLRMU stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.