$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Sun Communities reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 48,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.36. The stock had a trading volume of 382,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.84. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

