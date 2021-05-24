$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 39,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,074. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after buying an additional 446,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after buying an additional 403,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.